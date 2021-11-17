Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $130.88 and a 52-week high of $273.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

