Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 594,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 989,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

