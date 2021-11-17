Comerica Bank Buys 3,599 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

ENPH opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $254.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

