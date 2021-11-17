Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 77.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

