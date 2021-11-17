Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Head-To-Head Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.85 $11.81 million $1.91 9.54 Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.85 $60.35 million $3.39 12.80

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Colony Bankcorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 19.26% 14.45% 1.18% Pacific Premier Bancorp 40.06% 11.61% 1.58%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

