Colliers Securities Weighs in on Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.21. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

