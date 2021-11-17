Collective Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $667.88. 16,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

