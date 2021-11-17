Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 17,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,957. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06.

