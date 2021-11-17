Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $241.06.

