Collective Family Office LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,403. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

