Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,306. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

