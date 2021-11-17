Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $55.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07.

