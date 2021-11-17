Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

