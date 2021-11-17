Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Increased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,108 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

