Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 17th (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.