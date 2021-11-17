Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 304.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 310.3%.

Shares of CCOI opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cogent Communications stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

