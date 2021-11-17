Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves Sells 184 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.15, for a total transaction of C$18,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354 shares in the company, valued at C$36,161.10.

CCA opened at C$100.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$92.35 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

