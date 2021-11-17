Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHEOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Cochlear alerts:

CHEOY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.