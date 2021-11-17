Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.01

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 32890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

