Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.01

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 32890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.