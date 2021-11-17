CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.02

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 28171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.