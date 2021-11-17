CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

