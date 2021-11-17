CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.50% of CMS Energy worth $85,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

