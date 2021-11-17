Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,166. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.20 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

