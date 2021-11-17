Citigroup Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Neutral

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €11.50 ($13.53).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

