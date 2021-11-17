Citigroup Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Neutral

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €11.50 ($13.53).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

