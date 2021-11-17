Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,887 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE CNS opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

