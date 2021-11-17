Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 849,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,695,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

