Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report sales of $510.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.