Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.02% from the company’s current price.
Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 63.18 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.64. The company has a market cap of £867.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).
About Cineworld Group
