Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.02% from the company’s current price.

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 63.18 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.64. The company has a market cap of £867.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

