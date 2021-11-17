Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 130.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

