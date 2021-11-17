Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CIDM stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,933,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4,242.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

