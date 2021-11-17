Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 1,878,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,940 over the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

