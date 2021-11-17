CIBC Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$57.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $44.91 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

