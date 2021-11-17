CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

