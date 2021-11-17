China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 418,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its position in China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,196. China Xiangtai Food has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

