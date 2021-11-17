China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

