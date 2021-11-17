China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CFEIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 12,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.
About China Feihe
