China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFEIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 12,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.