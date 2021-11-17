Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.6093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $7.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

