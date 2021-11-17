Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. Chevron has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

