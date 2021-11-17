Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

