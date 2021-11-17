Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

