ChatCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205,477.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $205,477.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,808.06 or 0.98309435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00555393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars.

