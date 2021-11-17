Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

