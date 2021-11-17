Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 879 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 2.23% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,119,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter.

SCHQ stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $56.06.

