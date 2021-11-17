Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.