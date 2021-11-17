Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 12,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16.

