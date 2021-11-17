Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

