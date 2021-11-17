Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,858 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 632,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

