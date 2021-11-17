Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

