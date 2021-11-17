Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,823 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.