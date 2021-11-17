Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,803 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $755.95 million, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

